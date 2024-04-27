Sportssubvertical orientation badge

Boxer Dead at 27 After Knockout Fight Left Him in Coma

Ardi Ndembo died on Thursday just three weeks after he suffered a vicious knockout loss that saw him put in an induced coma in Miami.

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Mauricio Sulaiman/X

Ardi Ndembo, who was left in an induced coma in Miami for three weeks after a knockout loss, died on Thursday. He was 27.

World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news on X and paid tribute to the Congolese fighter and father-of-two.

“May he rest in peace,” he wrote on X. “Ardi Ndembo has passed away in Miami. Our condolences go to his family.”

Ndembo, who had a perfect 8-0 start to his career in his career, was knocked-out by his opponent, Nestor Santana, while competing in a Team Combat League fight on April 5. He was unconscious in the ring for several minutes.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family, which has already raised more than $12,000.

“Please take a moment to send your strength, prayers and financial support to the Ndembo children at this challenging time,” the fundraiser stated.

Team Combat League has said it will match donations up to $25,000.

