Boy, 15, Dead After 1st Israeli Helicopter Gunship Attack on Refugee Camp in 20 Years

An Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank featuring commandos and a military helicopter left three people dead and dozens more injured on Monday morning, according to medical officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry named Ahmed Saqr, 15, as one of those killed along with Qassam Sariya, 19, and Khaled Darwish, 21, according to Al Jazeera. The operation in Jenin to detain two Palestinians also saw an Israeli vehicle targeted by an explosive device and the first use of a helicopter gunship carrying out airstrikes in the West Bank since the early 2000s.

“During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Border Police said in a joint statement. “Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire.”

The IDF confirmed on Twitter that its helicopters “opened fire in order to assist in the extraction of our forces.” Unverified video footage shared on social media appears to show a helicopter firing a rocket during the raid as well as multiple explosions targeting military vehicles.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades claimed to have used high-level explosives for the first time during the clashes on Monday. Together with Israel’s use of an attack helicopter for the first time in the region since the Palestinian uprising two decades ago, the bloodshed represents a dangerous new escalation on both sides of the conflict after a year of almost daily violence in the West Bank.

As well as those killed, at least 37 other Palestinians were injured, according to Al Jazeera. The news agency also reported that seven Israeli soldiers from the border guard forces had been wounded in the fighting. They were reportedly evacuated by military helicopters and taken to Haifa in northern Israel for treatment. Israeli media described the troops’ condition as stable.

Al Jazeera also reported that journalists had once again been put in harm’s way during the operation. Local reporter journalist Hafeth Abu Sabra told the news agency said he was wearing a helmet clearly marking him as a journalist when he came under fire. “My helmet said PRESS on it and I was crouching when a bullet hit the car,” he said. “It was clear that it was a sniper. If the bullet had pierced the car door, it would’ve hit me.”

Hazem Nasser, a cameraman for Al-Ghad TV, also sent a message to his colleagues pleading for help as he feared for his life. “Guys, I’m completely surrounded,” he said in a voice note. “They are shooting at us, they are shooting at us.” The raid reportedly unfolded close to the site where journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli sniper last year.