Brad Parscale Removed as Trump’s Campaign Manager, Bill Stepien Promoted

President Donald Trump has removed Brad Parscale as his campaign manager, installing instead Bill Stepien, his former second-in-command, in the role. Parscale had held the position since February 2018.

Parscale will remain a part of the campaign as a senior adviser overseeing digital operations, per a Facebook post from the commander-in-chief.

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous data and digital strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign,” Trump wrote.

The president has been polling poorly in recent months as his response to the new coronavirus has focused on reopening for business as usual and restarting the economy while cases and deaths continue to rise. He’s been largely unable to hit the campaign trail because of the virus.

“I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities,” he said.