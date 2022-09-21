Brad Pitt Has a Skincare Line Now, for Some Reason

Brad Pitt is on a side hustle roll this week: just days after debuting his artwork in public for the first time at a museum in Finland, the superstar actor revealed he’s also launching a genderless skincare line as part of a project with his partners at Château Beaucastel, the very winery he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been bitterly fighting over in court. Interesting!

In an interview with British Vogue published Wednesday, Pitt, speaking at Château Miraval, explained that the line of products revolves around the properties of grape-based antioxidants and a natural phenol called resveratrol, which are intended to extend the lifespan of healthy skin cells.

The skincare line, called Le Domaine, thus far offers four products, the priciest of which will set you back $385: The Serum, The Cream, The Fluid Cream and The Cleansing Emulsion.

Though Pitt told Vogue he won’t be appearing in any official campaigns for the brand, it’s undeniable that his gorgeous mug is the perfect billboard for the product.

“We wouldn’t have done it unless we felt there was something valid here, something original, something that worked,” Pitt said. “And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way. And I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]...in fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

Pitt and Paltrow, of course, famously dated (and pioneered Twinning) in the 90’s, and Paltrow went on to build a multi-million dollar wellness empire that manufactures everything from cashmere sweaters to serums to a “disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool.”

Between his sculpture practice and this new venture, Pitt seems to be angling into Martha Stewart territory in the later stages of his career—all he needs now is an unapologetically ridiculous Instagram presence.