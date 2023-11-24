Bradley Cooper: I Would Do ‘Hangover 4’ in an ‘Instant’

Bradley Cooper has cultivated a reputation as a serious actor with award-nominated roles in dramas like Silver Linings Playbook, and as an aspiring auteur with all-consuming directorial efforts like A Star Is Born and Maestro.

But would he ever return to raunchy buddy comedies like The Hangover series, a trilogy of films about a bachelor weekend gone awry that made Cooper mega-famous more than a decade ago?

Absolutely yes, as he told David Remnick in Friday’s edition of The New Yorker Radio Hour.

While discussing Cooper’s career turn towards dramatic roles and sprawling directorial efforts, Remnick asked the Maestro director, “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5 but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do Hangover 5,” Cooper readily interjected. “It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah,” he said before chuckling.

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” Remnick asked.

“I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” Cooper asserted, “just because I love [director] Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah.”

However, the star actor threw cold water on the possibility of a Hangover 4 coming anytime soon: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that,” he said.

Cooper later returned to the suggestion that only light comedic fare could be “fun,” telling Remnick: “You said the word, ‘fun.’ There’s nothing more fun that I’ve ever experienced than Maestro and A Star Is Born. This is me having fun.”