Get Braun’s Highly Rated Epilator Today For 26% Off Its Average Price

Outdoors (hopefully) means fewer clothes for you during most excursions and if that also means handling the hairy bits more than the winter’s allowed, now’s the time for some upkeep upgrades.

Enter Braun’s Silk-épil 7, its “most efficient epilator on short hairs,” according to the brand — and today only, you can get the epilator for $70, or 26% off its average price these past few years. Forty built-in tweezers are engineered to capture and remove hair that is very short. It works both wet and dry, its waterproof structure letting you use it in the shower or bath, which is a great way to make the process nearly painless. And its pivoting head will contour around the curves of your body — an inset light will help guide your way around hairs trying to hide. And for those moments you want to just shave it off, you can easily turn the device into an electric shaver. The kit also includes a trimmer you can hold like a pen and made to focus on areas with delicate skin where the roughness of pulling hairs is not advisable. If it’s time to for you to harry about handling your hairier parts, this sale is a great way to get ahead of waxing sessions and take things into your own hands.

