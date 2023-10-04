‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Brayden Bowers Is Back—and He Brought His Earrings

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brayden Bowers, the villain of Charity Dawson’s Season 20 of The Bachelorette, is back with a vengeance on season nine of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on Sept. 28. Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit he’s got a sense of style that, much like himself, can only be described as big, bold, and, arguably, over the top. His signature dangly earrings that broke the Internet on The Bachelorette have made a comeback on the sandy beaches of Sayulita, Mexico, during this season of BIP... and let’s just say they’re already helping the divisive contestant make a splash.

We first got a glimpse of Bowers’ penchant for flashy jewelry when he showed up during night one of The Bachelorette wearing diamond stud earrings—his most understated look throughout the entire season. As the season went on, Bowers’ sartorial choices became a lot more eclectic and eye-catching. From dangling feather earrings to chunky gold hoops, he seemed to have a never-ending collection of earrings in his jewelry box. While we applaud his non-conformist approach to fashion, other fans of the dating franchise called his earrings “red flags themselves.”

Bowers’ jewelry choices garnered so much attention in Season 20 of The Bachelorette that the California native felt the need to explain. On an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, he said that his love for elaborate accessories and jewelry stemmed from not being able to wear them when he served in the Army. “I was in the Army, and in the Army, you aren’t allowed to wear earrings. You’re also not allowed to have long hair and you have to keep your facial hair tight and right. So when I got out, I wanted to just go for it. I got my ears pierced and got the craziest earrings I could find, and I feel like they represent how I’m feeling in the moment.”

For the Season 9 premiere of The Bachelor in Paradise, the traveling nurse wore a new pair of oversized geometric earrings—this time adorned with crystals. When host Jesse Palmer asked about his statement earrings, Brayden said, “I think crystals are cool energy. I’m trying to bring some good energy to the beach.”

Regardless of your stance on Brayden Bowers, there’s no denying that his expressive accessory game makes a big statement. If you’re looking for some statement ear candy this fall, check out some of our favorite Bowers-inspired earrings below.

