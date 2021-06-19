Brian Stelter: Watching Fox News’ Propaganda Can Make Liberals Smarter

There seems to be two kinds of Fox News watchers: conservatives who love the network and liberals who hate it. While many Dems wouldn’t want to touch the channel with a 10-foot pole, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter makes the case in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal that watching its propaganda, as someone who sees through bullshit, can actually make you smarter, well, “a smarter news consumer.”

Or, at the least, host Molly Jong-Fast says, watching can be beneficial “to see what the Republican messaging is up to.”

As author of the book Hoax, which was recently released in paperback, Stelter knows way too much about Fox News and told Molly that calling Arizona first during the election, and pissing off a lot of their audience enough to watch Newsmax instead, changed Fox’s trajectory for the worst.