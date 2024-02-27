Ruggable’s New Spring Collection Is Inspired by ‘Bridgerton’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You’ll have to wait a few more months before the highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton debuts on Netflix on May 16, but you can start preparing yourself—and your home—with Ruggable’s new collection.

The new Ruggable x Bridgerton collection includes a variety of machine-washable rugs inspired by the steamy, binge-worthy period-piece series, featuring a slew of regal themes and motifs that fans of the show will love. The multi-piece washable rug collection brings the Regencycore trend from apparel to home decor with gorgeous florals and whimsical flourishes we can’t resist.

“With our Ruggable x Bridgerton collection, we are embracing the romance and feminine glamor of the era, with a modern twist. Regency patterns, Rococo-inspired embellishments, and bold colors like these can make such a fun statement in the home, while elevating any interior,” Emily Simmons, creative director of Ruggable, said about the new collection. Mission accomplished!

Wondering which of these fashionable and functional rugs needs to grace your floors? Shop our favorites from the Ruggable x Bridgerton release, which is featured in Ruggable’s Modern Regency collection, below, and don’t be afraid to spill the tea because these two-piece rugs are (actually) washable.

Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Vintage Pink Rug Easily one of the stand-out pieces from the collection, this distressed, vintage-style baby pink and cream rug features fanciful florals and subtle ornate crowns that pay tribute to the esteemed Bridgerton family. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bridgerton Royal Garden Multicolor Rug Inspired by the opulent, well-manicured gardens featured in Bridgerton, this bright statement rug features pops of bold blooms and vibrant hues against a blue background. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bridgerton Night Of Enchantment Royal Plum Rug It’s hard to bring modernity to a damask pattern, but this is no ordinary rug. This rich, plum-hued piece features a bee detail in the timeless damask pattern, which fans of the show will know is a clever nod to the Bridgerton family’s backstory. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

