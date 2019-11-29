British Cops Detain Man After London Bridge Knife Attack

Several people were hurt in a knife attack Friday on London Bridge, the scene of a 2017 terror attack.

Police confirmed that they have detained a man after a stabbing. Photos and video posted on social media appeared to show a man lying on the bridge and police officers with guns drawn.

One eyewitness called in to Britain’s Sky TV to say that he had seen one of the victims. “A lady was being carried away from the scene,” he said.

Scotland Yard reported: “Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met.. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”