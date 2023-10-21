Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Moved on’ From Bombshells Detailed in Memoir

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir The Woman in Me has made waves with bombshell revelation after bombshell revelation even before its Tuesday release, but the pop star insists she’s moved on from the dramas the book details—of which there are many.

“Most of the book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here !!!” Spears wrote in a Friday post to X. “That was me then ... that is in the past!!!”

The memoir describes her whirlwind marriage to Jason Alexander (apparently born out of boredom and alcohol), her crushing conservatorship and her Adderall use.

“This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future,” she wrote in the post.

The memoir also details her relationship with Justin Timberlake, who allegedly pressured her to get an abortion, cheated on her and broke up with her via text. That’s all in the past now, she says, adding that her book is meant to help enlighten people rather than cause offense.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” Spears wrote. “ I have moved on since then. Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood.”