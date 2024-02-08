Brittany Mahomes Reveals She’s a Rookie S.I. Swimsuit Model

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, revealed Thursday that she’s been chosen to be a rookie model in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Brittany, 28, announced her spot in the magazine’s 60th anniversary edition to her social channels, posting a video of her donning a pair of red swimsuits as she flashed a million-dollar smile and posed for photographers in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany told the magazine.

A mom of two who’s a former soccer player and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, Brittany told the magazine that she did the shoot to make women “feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do.”

The announcement comes as Patrick has been on a media blitz this week, appearing at press conference and other events in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Brittany is expected to be in attendance for the big game alongside Taylor Swift, who’s dating Patrick’s pal and star teammate, Travis Kelce.

The magazine featuring Brittany will hit shelves in May, Sports Illustrated announced. That edition operates separately from Sports Illustrated itself, which laid off its entire staff last month and has an unclear future.