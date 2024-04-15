Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle are expecting their first child, and the baby’s coming soon.

The couple announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing photos of the ultrasound and the caption, “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.”

Congratulations quickly poured in from all over. Well-wishes predictably came from several WNBA players, but also the singer Kehlani and the actress Sophia Bush, as well as a few thousand fans who reacted with joy. The official accounts for Griner’s team, the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA weighed in, too.

The WNBA star has a few other things to look forward to this year, as well. She’s anticipated to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will also begin in July.

That appearance will mark her first return to international sports since the harrowing 10-month detainment she endured in Russia two years ago.

At the first press conference following her release, the basketball star said she would never travel overseas again “unless I’m representing my country at the Olympics.”