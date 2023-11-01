These Celeb-Loved Sheets Made an Air Mattress Feel Like Heaven

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

To most, moving is a nuisance. To me, moving is a new adventure full of opportunities to reorganize my space Marie-Kondo-style—that is, until bedtime. I’m often guilty of sacrificing sleep in favor of unpacking, organizing, cleaning, and waiting until the last minute to get my bed set up. After underestimating the impact of quality sheets for long enough, I followed the advice of celebrities like Nene Leakes, DJ Hannah Bronfman, Nicole Richie, and Bachelor alum Nick Viall and invested in cult-favorite home essentials brand Brooklinen’s bestseller, the Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set.

Amidst the changing of bed frames, the Luxe Sateen Sheet set made sleeping on my air mattress feel like falling onto a luxurious hotel bed. Made from long-staple cotton, a stronger and finer version of the textile, the Luxe Sateen Sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Luxe Sateen Sheet Set Imagine sleeping on the cool side of the pillow for the entire night—that’s how these sheets feel. Tested on a temporary sofa, air mattress, and plush Tempur-Pedic mattress, the Luxe Sateen sheets are thin enough to allow for sweat-free sleeping while providing warmth, comfort, and softness. Television and movies taught me that higher thread counts indicate higher quality bedding. However, Brooklinen’s 480-thread count set proves it’s about the cotton quality and construction over thread count. Each sheet features hidden labels that dictate the long and short sides to avoid the mayhem of determining which direction is correct. As a constant mover, while sleeping, these sheets remained in place after a night of tossing and turning—a battle no other sheet set has won. Buy At Brooklinen $ 159 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While comfort is the most important thing to me when it comes to bedding, bi-weekly washes can be the enemy of comfort—I’ve had several bed sheets get ruined after just a couple of washes. Fortunately, after several washes, the Luxe Sateen sheets withstood the laundry test without pilling, shrinking, or excessive wrinkling. As someone who habitually forgets clothes in the dryer, there were significantly fewer wrinkles than expected.

If you’ve been desperate for a good night’s sleep, Brooklinen’s Friends and Family Sale is happening now with deals up to 40 percent off. Don’t sleep on this sale!

