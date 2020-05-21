Hunker Down In Brooklinen Bedding, On Sale for Memorial Day
Making your bed into a calm, comfortable space should already be a priority, but even more so now. We spend so much time in bed sleeping (and sometimes working), it’s worth it to find the items that make it feel like an oasis. Brooklinen is one of the best brands on the market, creating innovative and comfortable bedding, towels, loungewear...you get it. Right now, the entire site is 15% off with the code WKND15 at checkout. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite products that are now on sale.
Luxe Core Sheet Set: This is the sheet set that’s on my bed right now. It’s soft and breathable and easy to wash (especially right now). The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillow cases.
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Originally $125
Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle: It may not be bedding, but why not make your bathroom feel like a spa? These Super-Plush Towels are made to be just that: super plush. Grab a set of two bath towels, two hand towels, and a bath mat.
Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle
Originally $109
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set: Even with the summer barreling towards us, it’s a great time to invest in some luxe, cashmere sheets. You could probably put them on your bed now because they’re breathable and lightweight, too.
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Originally $279
Prospect Tee: We could all use another T-shirt to wear, so why not grab one that’s made from soft Jersey cotton? These are the shirts you’ll want to keep on hand to throw on without much thought and still make you look great.
Prospect Tee
