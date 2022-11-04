Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving After Star Refuses to Disavow Antisemitic Tweet

The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday night that star point guard Kyrie Irving had been suspended from the team for at least five games without pay, following his failure to “say he has no antisemitic beliefs” after he promoted a virulently hateful film on social media.

Irving’s suspension comes hours after he doubled down on a refusal to apologize after tweeting a link to the 2018 movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Saying that he was “not the one that made the documentary” and that he took “full responsibility” for his post, Irving argued in a press conference, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from. I don’t know how the label becomes justified.”

Asked directly if he harbored antisemitic beliefs, Irving replied, “I respect all walks of life. I embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”

In their statement, the Nets said team officials had made “repeated attempts” to get Irving to understand the impact and harm he had recurrently caused since last week.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” it continued. “This was not the first time he had the opportunity—but failed—to clarify.”

Mere minutes before Irving’s Thursday press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, calling himself “disappointed,” said he planned to meet with the player “in the next week” over “the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.”

A day earlier, Irving had announced—in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League—that he would be giving $500,000 to a unclear number of unspecified organizations fighting “to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” In the statement, Irving was quoted as saying, “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

About an hour after the Nets’ Thursday statement suspending Irving, the ADL’s chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, took to Twitter to call the suspension “well-deserved.”

“We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions,” Greenblatt said, adding that the organization could no longer “in good conscience” accept Irving’s donation.

The 30-year-old had previously clashed with an ESPN reporter over the tweet. At a Saturday postgame press conference, he snapped, “Can you please stop calling it promotion? Don’t dehumanize me up here... I can post whatever I want.”

He quietly deleted the post in question the next day.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team,” the Nets’ Thursday statement continued. “Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

This is the second season in a row in which Irving has netted a suspension for himself. He was sidelined last year over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, missing 35 home games before New York Mayor Eric Adams’ lifting of the vaccine mandate brought him back to the Barclays Center. (He continued playing with the team on the road.)

Irving’s current suspension means he will miss matchups against the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks, among others. The last Nets-Mavericks game was a season high point for Irving, who scored a personal best of 39 points, though the Mavericks won 129-125 in overtime.

The Nets are currently 2-6.

The earliest Irving could be back on the court is Nov. 12, provided he satisfies an unspecified “series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct,” according to the Nets.