Kyrie Irving Blasts Reporter for Asking About Antisemitic Post

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is not in the mood to answer questions about social media posts that amplified an Alex Jones conspiracy video and an antisemitic movie. During a post-game press conference on Saturday, the NBA star ridiculed ESPN reporter Nick Friedell for having the temerity to ask him about the posts that have been condemned by everyone from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Nets owner Joe Tsai. “Can you please stop calling it promotion?” Irving said. “Don’t dehumanize me up here... I can post whatever I want.” Friedell tried to interject, saying, “Kyrie, you have to understand...” and Irving snapped back, “I don't have to understand anything from you.” The athlete then accused Friedell of grilling him so he could put the exchange on Instagram and “be famous again.” For the record, Irving said that he doesn’t support Jones or his Sandy Hook hoax claims, but did say that the video he shared was about “occults” in America and “it’s true.”
