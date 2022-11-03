Kyrie Irving and the Nets Will Donate $1M to Fight Hate After Antisemitic Film Promo
‘I TAKE RESPONSIBILITY’
Throw in an “I’m sorry” and we might be getting somewhere. Kyrie Irving put out a joint statement with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday evening, announcing he and his basketball team would each be donating $500,000 towards groups working “to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” The fund will be used “to develop educational programming” aimed at combating “all forms of antisemitism and bigotry,” according to the statement. The sizeable donation comes after Irving promoted—and then repeatedly refused to apologize for promoting—an antisemitic film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, by retweeting its Amazon link. In Wednesday’s statement, Irving said, “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” He did not apologize, instead reiterating that he “meant no harm,” closing by saying he wished “to only be a beacon of truth and light.”