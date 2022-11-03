‘Disappointed’ NBA Commissioner Will Meet With Kyrie Irving Over ‘Vile’ Antisemitic Post
‘DEEPLY OFFENSIVE’
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he plans to speak with Kyrie Irving in the next week, saying he’s “disappointed” the Nets player hasn’t apologized for promoting an antisemitic film last week. “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic imagery,” Silver said in a statement. Irving promoted the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on his Twitter last week, which New York Nets team owner Joe Tsai denounced for being “full of antisemtic disinformation” and promoting hate. Irving initially doubled down, saying “I can post whatever I want,” but he went on to delete the tweet days later. On Wednesday, Irving announced alongside the Nets a plan to donate $1 million to fight antisemitic hate, although he still didn’t apologize. “I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” Silver said.