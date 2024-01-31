Brown Tights Are the Cold Weather Essential You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with tights for as long as I can remember. As someone who prefers skirts and dresses over jeans, tights are a necessity for keeping my legs warm as the weather cools down. Unfortunately, I’ve always felt that my go-to black tights limit my outfits to a darker color palette in the winter.

So, when I recently saw brown tights start to emerge as a trend on social media, I was instantly intrigued. Creators have been going viral for saying that brown tights ‘look better’ and ‘are superior’ to black tights. Could this be the solution to my winter wardrobe conundrum? I ordered a pair of FALKE brown tights from Amazon to find out.

When my new pair of tights arrived a few days later, I decided to test them the same way I saw Instagram creators doing: by styling the same outfit with both black and brown tights. I chose a dress with both tones in it and slipped it on with my trusted pair of black tights. Looking in the mirror, I admired my outfit, feeling skeptical that I’d actually like anything else more.

But when I swapped the brown tights into the outfit, I proved myself wrong. The tights added warmth to the overall look, which made a subtle but noticeable impact: My outfit felt softer and more feminine overall. As TikTok promised, the brown tights were more flattering on my legs, which made me feel more confident. I also think the warm tone of brown tights looks better with lighter colors and creams, which opens up more winter outfit combinations.

Looking to try this trend for yourself? Digging through social media, I noticed that the most popular brown tights had one common trait: a sheer denier. The FALKE tights I ordered are a deep shade of brown, but the low 20 denier allows my legs to show through, giving an overall sculpting effect. (A more opaque brown wouldn’t have the same visual impact.)

Of course, style isn’t the only factor to consider when buying a new pair of tights — you also want to ensure you’ll be comfortable and you won’t have to worry about your new accessory ripping upon first wear. The FALKE tights currently have over 400 five-star reviews on Amazon.

FALKE Brown 20 Denier Tights Reviewers praise their longevity, softness, and comfort. "If you're looking for a pair [of tights] that you would almost forget you're wearing them, these are it," says one reviewer. However, if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, I also saw Calzedonia and Target styles recommended during my social media deep dive.

After wearing my brown tights out on the town, I can say I officially say they’re worth the hype. My good old black tights may still be in my wardrobe—but they’re now tucked away behind my new favorite brown pair.

