Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, ‘Family Guy’ Fans Petition to Bring Back Brian

New Bruce Springsteen album due January 14. High Hopes, the band's new album, will feature covers, studio outtakes and re-recorded material. Rolling Stone

Family Guy: Outraged fans plea to revive killed-off character. The petition was posted on Change.org and has received over 4,000 signatures so far. Entertainment Weekly

Jack Gleeson will likely quit acting after Game Of Thrones. Gleeson plans to focus on charity work after he quits acting. He hopes charity work will put enough distance between himself and the horrible character he plays on Game of Thrones. Huffington Post

Katie Couric to anchor Yahoo’s video news coverage. Couric will continue to host her daytime talk-show, Katie, on ABC. Washington Post

Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special on BBC averaged 10.2 million viewers. "The Day of the Doctor" was the most-watched episode of Doctor Who since 2010 and is the series' fifth most-watched episode. Hollywood Reporters