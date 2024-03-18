Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Autism Diagnosis: ‘It Changed My Life’

Tallulah Willis revealed that she has autism on Friday, the first time she’s opened up about the diagnosis.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 30-year-old actress posted a throwback photo of her as a child, touching dad Bruce Willis’ face while he answered interview questions.

“tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic 😂,” she joked in the video’s caption.

Willis responded to a number of surprised commenters asking if she would share more about her diagnosis. She said it was a recent discovery and described it as positive and life-changing.

“actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life,” she said, adding a sun emoji.

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, signs of autism typically start to show in children between 2 and 3 years old. Most government data is concerned with autism in children, not adults, where it can manifest in different ways.

Because autism exists on a spectrum, it’s possible for many people to go undiagnosed for years, according to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. It can also be harder for adults to be diagnosed with autism than children, the organization’s website says.