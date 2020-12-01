Lawmaker and Diplomats Flee Police Raid on COVID Lockdown Orgy

PARIS—Belgian police have broken up an illegal lockdown orgy involving 25 men, including at least one foreign politician and several diplomats, at a central Brussels bar, according to local reports.

Officers burst into the ground floor of a bar on Rue des Pierres in the Belgian capital on Friday night to discover alcohol, drugs, and what has been described as “a party of legs in the air,” Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure (DH) reported, with a source telling the outlet: “We interrupted a gang bang!”

One of the revelers, a foreign Member of the European Parliament (MEP) who reportedly remains unnamed after invoking his parliamentary right to immunity, tried to escape through a window but injured himself and was then confronted by police reinforcements who had just arrived. The reports conflict with European Parliament regulations, which state that members can be subject to “inquiry, detention, or legal proceedings” if they are “found in the act of committing an offense.”

According to DH, all those present were fined for attending the gathering, which broke Belgian limitations on meet-ups under coronavirus safety laws. The Brussels public prosecutor’s office was informed of the incident, according to local reports, and decided to release the attendees without further charge. The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, was also notified.

The Daily Beast did not receive comment from Brussels police by time of publication.