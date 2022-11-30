Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that a member of its household had resigned after making “unacceptable and regrettable comments” at a reception thrown by Camilla, Queen Consort, to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The palace’s announcement came after Black British charity director Ngozi Fulani shared details of a shocking exchange that took place at the reception on Tuesday.

Fulani, who is CEO of the London-based Sistah Space charity—an organization that provides support to Black women affected by sexual abuse and domestic violence–said she had only been at the event for 10 minutes when a staff member she identified as “Lady SH” started questioning her about her racial heritage.

Fulani said the staff member moved Fulani’s hair to see her name badge. “Where are you from?” she asked Fulani, according to the charity boss’ account of the exchange. When Fulani said she was from Sistah Space, the staff member replied: “No, where do you come from?”

Fulani says she answered that the organization is based in Hackney in northeast London. “No,” the staffer allegedly replied, “What part of Africa are you from?” Fulani said she explained that she was born in the U.K. and is British, but the staff member continued to press: “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

Mulani says she again explained that she is a British national and that her parents came to the U.K. in the 1950s. “Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end, you’re Caribbean!” the staff member allegedly replied. “No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality,” Fulani said she replied.

A royal source confirmed to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper on Wednesday that Lady Susan Hussey—a close aide of Camilla and Prince William’s godmother—had departed from her household role. The 83-year-old was a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the resigning aide’s identity.

In a tweet, Fulani said the exchange was “such a shock” that she had been “stunned into temporary silence” over the incident. “I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled [and] engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave,” she added.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.” The royal household added that it had contacted Fulani to discuss her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect,” the statement added. “All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Fulani was one of 300 guests invited to the palace for Camilla’s first major solo event since her husband acceded to the British throne. The queen consort spoke of a “global pandemic of violence against women” at the reception, which was also attended by the queens Raina of Jordan and Mathilde of Belgium, as well as Spice Girl Melanie B.