Buckingham Palace Is Hiring a New Communications Assistant—on the Cheap

It appears Buckingham Palace is in the market for some public relations help.

Amid a tumultuous March that’s been scattered with gaffes and conspiracy, the palace has posted a job listing in search of a a full-time communications assistant that will make “sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

That gig may be as tough as its ever been, with the royals continuing to reckon with the fallout of Kate Middleton’s photo editing gaffe and a growing number of conspiracies about her whereabouts and well-being.

The palace may find it hard to reel in qualified candidates for the post, however, with the job’s listed salary as a paltry £25,642.50—the equivalent of just $32,783 in U.S. dollars. That’s more than £10,000 less than the average schoolteacher makes in London, according to Glassdoor.

While the pay-to-stress ratio appears to be nothing short of abysmal, the gig does come with some sweet benefits. For one, the position is largely based out of Buckingham Palace, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live and work. It will also require travel to work royal events around the U.K.

The entry-level position also boasts 25 days annual leave and 2o percent off at all Royal Collection Trust Shops.

Those willing to dive in to the madness that is handling the British and international press will be tasked with assisting senior comms colleagues, facilitating media access at royals events, and producing “content for a variety of platforms, including media advisories, social media updates, and feature articles.”

Also on the prospective assistant’s plate will be the responsibility of “responding to day to day media enquiries,” in addition to providing logistical support for media members and “facilitating the accreditation process for State Visits.”

The listing emphasizes it’s not for just anyone—it’s for those who are willing to have their work be placed under a microscope each day.

“The reaction to our work is always high-profile,” the listing says, “and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.”

The position’s qualifications are largely what you’d expect for any entry-level communications role: “An eye for detail with strong written communications skills” and “outstanding interpersonal skills.” You’ll also need basic Excel skills, the listing says.

Those wanting to apply have until April 7 to shoot their shot. The application asks a few short-answer questions about why you want the job, and how your previous positions and skills would make you a good fit.

If you’re up for the task, you can apply here.