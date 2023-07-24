Buffalo Bills’ Nyheim Hines to Miss Entire Season After Jet Ski Mishap

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) against the Miami Dolphins during the first half during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium.

    Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the 2023 NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury in a jet ski crash. According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines was sitting still on a jet ski when he was suddenly “struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.” The 26-year-old will require knee surgery and will likely miss the entirety of the season. Hines etched his name into team history last season when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first play of the Bills’ Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots—the first play from the team after Damar Hamlin’s scary on-field collapse. Hines was expected to serve as the team’s primary kick returner and be a key part of its running back core going in to 2023.

