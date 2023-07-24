Buffalo Bills’ Nyheim Hines to Miss Entire Season After Jet Ski Mishap
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the 2023 NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury in a jet ski crash. According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines was sitting still on a jet ski when he was suddenly “struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.” The 26-year-old will require knee surgery and will likely miss the entirety of the season. Hines etched his name into team history last season when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first play of the Bills’ Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots—the first play from the team after Damar Hamlin’s scary on-field collapse. Hines was expected to serve as the team’s primary kick returner and be a key part of its running back core going in to 2023.