Bull on the Lam Causes Chaos at New Jersey Train Station

Well this is wild.

A bull on the lam delayed NJ Transit train service between Newark, New Jersey, and New York Penn Station in Manhattan for up to 45 minutes on Thursday morning.

Officers were alerted to the horned beast running down the tracks at Newark Penn Station around 10:30 a.m., and officers from several agencies eventually managed to corner the bull, trapping it inside a fence.

Newark officials said the bull was then tranquilized and will be taken to a nearby animal sanctuary. According to NBC New York, no injuries were reported, but it remains unclear how the bull got into the station in the first place.

Footage shows the bull casually trotting down the tracks as commuters whip out their phones to record.

“I looked out the window and it was there, it was just kind of trotting down the track there,” Jason Monticelli told ABC 7. “I thought maybe it was a Red Bulls PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there. But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out what where it came from.”

Perhaps shockingly, this isn’t the first time a bull has blocked traffic in the New York metro area. In 2021, a bull set to be slaughtered escaped from a farm and ran onto Sunrise Highway in Long Island, forcing a closure.