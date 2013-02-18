Burberry Blows London Away

London Fashion Week’s super Monday continues, with a knock out show from Burberry Prorsum in a specially constructed tent in Kensington Gardens.

“Burberry is the biggest show in Britain, it has been and continues to be,” Le Figaro’s Godfrey Deeney told Fashion Beast before the show began.

“What they are achieving in the online space now is unbelievable. The moment this show is over you will be able to go on to their website and customise a nameplate.”

It’s true. You can.

As if to emphasise Burberry’s mastery of the online world, every attendee at the show received a personalised email from ‘Christopher Bailey’ a few moments before the show began, with the subject line “Trench Kisses”.

Impressive stuff.

The looks themselves were a restatement of Burberry’s core ideals by the designer - power dressing with a lashings of romance, jumbo prints and the masculine shapes dominating this season much in evidence.

Oh, and we mentioned the trenches, right?

Ever the big celeb draw of fashion week, this show did not disappoint, with Michelle Dockery (aka Downton’s Lady Mary) and Rosie Huntington-Whitely positioned in pride of place opposite Anna on the front row for the English Rose vibe.

Halfway through the show, the big reveal came when a full height screen rolled back to reveal that the romantic and soft music was being provided live by young singer Tom Odell on a grand piano – accompanied by an upright bass and a seven-piece gospel choir.

Burberry was unlike anything we could have imagined. Which is exactly as we imagined.