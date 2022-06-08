Finally, a Pet-Friendly Couch That Can Take a Beating

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Someone the other day told me, “furniture is like toys for adults.” I thought that was really weird. But then I started thinking about how customizable furniture is and how it’s actually an expression of who you are as a person. I remembered how impressed my girlfriend was when I bought my first throw pillow—all on my own like a big boy! However, buying furniture is a commitment just like getting a pet. And if you have both, well then you’re screwed! …..or so I thought.

I bought a couch last year that I was really proud of. I spent some significant time researching and reading the reviews, measuring out the space and even considered if the color would clash with my other furniture. I found the perfect piece and I hit “purchase.” Some weeks later it arrived and I put the comfy little guy together. Some weeks after that, my girlfriend moved in and brought her cat. I was excited but little did I know that couch that I loved was soon to be a toy for the cat too! He made quick work of the arms and the cushions, digging his claws deep into the fabric that I thought I’d grow old with. Within a month, the couch was in worse condition than the one I had for all four years of college—yeah, the beer soaked one that probably 200 people slept on.

I was ashamed of what it had become. Its ragged arms spilled fuzzy materials and the cushions could only be flipped once before they too were wounded beyond repair. I had to find a solution because I was starting to consider asking if my girlfriend would get rid of the cat. That's when I found Burrow.

Burrow makes furniture that is highly customizable, modular, and downright beautiful. See, they are a company that makes something that is built to last and that is why we must talk about their Nomad Fabric. Burrow's designs are rooted in lifestyle. They know how important pets are to us so they built a fabric that is not only comfortable, but extremely durable and pet friendly. This game changing fabric resists scratches, stains, and can be cleaned with ease.

The ultra tight weave fabric prevents even the tiniest, cutest, dagger-like claws from snagging individual threads and causing a tear. It has non-porous fiber that is completely spill and accident proof, and you know what I mean by “accident.” Other couch makers simply don’t offer that kind of pet proofing. I even read on their website that they 3D-printed a claw and ran it against the fabric thousands of times just to perfect the pet friendly material. So take my word for it, if you’re looking for a long-term couch that will survive the tests of pet-parenthood, then you need to consider Burrow.

Side note: Burrow even makes pet proof rugs with their Nomad Fabric!

Burrow Nomad Sectional Couch Shop at Burrow $ Free Shipping

