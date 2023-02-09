Burt Bacharach, Legendary Composer and Songwriter, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the composer considered among the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, has died. He was 94.

The musician died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, his publicist Tina Brausam confirmed Thursday.

Bacharach leaves behind an astonishing legacy of over 500 songs including the hits “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Over the course of seven decades, Bacharach had dozens of Top 40 hits, won three Academy Awards, and six Grammys.

He began his songwriting in the 1950s and went on to pen songs for the likes of Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, and many others. The likes of Frank Sinatra, the Beatles and Elvis Presley recorded their own covers of Bacharach’s work.