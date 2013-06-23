Business Longreads for the Week of June 22, 2013

“Data You Can Believe In: The Obama Campaign’s Digital Masterminds Cash In” Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times MagazineThe nerds behind President Obama’s campaign successes are looking to take their skill sets in interpreting data to the corporate world and make some serious cash.

“The Boss Stops Here” Matthew Shaer, New YorkThe workplace has become more egalitarian and free-flowing over the years, but one company, Menlo Innovations, is taking it to a whole new level. There are no bosses or middle maangers, and all management decisions belong to the team as a whole.

“Ralph Sampson Was 1983’s Top NBA Pick. Where is He Now?” Kathy Orton, Washington Post MagazineOne of the most famous college athletes of his time, Ralph Sampson was supposed to change the center position in the NBA forever. Instead his career was destroyed by injuries, and his life set back by many of the financial and personal issues that confront NBA players. The NBA is a business, and Sampson represents what can happen when a piece of that business does not turn out like it’s expected.

“Booz Allen, the World’s Most Profitable Spy Organization” Drake Bennett and Michael Riley, Bloomberg BusinessweekSince World War II, Booz Allen has played an instrumental role in the U.S. intelligence community and profited from it. Now, with revenue in the last year totaling $5.76 billion, the company and its windfall of government contracts are under scrutiny because a former employee leaked a classified NSA program.

“Bridezillas and the Rise of the Me, Me, Me Weddings” Hannah Seligson, NewsweekThe lavish weddings that focus intensely on the bride have been commonplace in the U.S. for years. Now the practice has expanded, and with it the American wedding business.