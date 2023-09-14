Caitlyn Jenner Betrays Kardashians in Salacious New Doc

Caitlyn Jenner is ready to spill all the family tea.

The parent of fashion and media moguls Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and the ex-spouse of mega-momager Kris Jenner, appears in an upcoming tell-all documentary series that casts a critical eye on the Kardashian empire.

In the first trailer for House of Kardashian, Caitlyn doesn’t bite her tongue, pointedly airing out Kim Kardashian, who skyrocketed to stardom with a 2007 sex tape. “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn claims. That’s followed by longtime family friend Joe Francis saying, “The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy.”

In another scene, Caitlyn is asked what it was like working on camera with her then-wife Kris, and she responds by chuckling ruefully. It seems clear that she’s about to unload on her family, who Variety noted did not have any editorial input on the doc.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” Caitlyn told Variety of her involvement in the series, which will be released in October via Sky Studios. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

House of Kardashian comes after years of turmoil between Caitlyn and the rest of the Kardashian clan. Shortly after she and Kris finalized their divorce in 2014, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman, shocking her family. Kendall has spoken about feeling distant from Caitlyn and having trouble processing the change she underwent.

Caitlyn also spoke out publicly against Kris at the time, angering the Kardashian daughters. “A lot of times she wasn’t very nice,” Caitlyn said of Kris at the time. “People would see how I got mistreated. She controlled the money … all that kind of stuff.”

Things came to a head in 2017 after the release of Caitlyn’s tea-spilling memoir, which prompted Kim to diss her on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.” Later that year, Caitlyn opened up about her estrangement from the family, saying, “They don’t want me in their lives. ... In the book I express some opinions and got shot down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television.”

In more recent years, the family had appeared to smooth things over, celebrating each other’s birthdays and celebrating their various career successes on Instagram; just two months ago, Kim included Caitlyn in a sweet Father’s Day tribute post. But with House of Kardashian billing itself as an “explosive” tell-all, who knows how long the peace treaty will last.