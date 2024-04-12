Caitlyn Jenner: Stop Comparing My Car Crash to O.J. Case

On Thursday, when O.J. Simpson’s family announced that he had passed away after battling cancer, Caitlyn Jenner wasted no time in making her feelings known on the matter.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” Jenner, who was entangled with Simpson via the Kardashians and who, like Simpson, was an elite athlete, posted on X on Friday. This prompted several commenters to point out that Jenner herself isn’t exactly morally spotless.

“I’m sure the family of that person you ran over can’t WAIT to say the same about you,” one person commented. “Didn’t you kill somebody with your car,” another wrote.

In 2017, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Jenner by the stepchildren of Kim Howe, who was killed in 2015 when Jenner rear-ended her, sending Howe careening into a fatal crash with an approaching Hummer.

In the lawsuit, Howe’s stepchildren described Jenner as “careless, negligent and reckless.”

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER…,” Jenner wrote on X on Friday, “But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of…I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m “#OJSimpson.”

Jenner previously made the same claim in 2021, when she alleged on a podcast that Simpson had once told Nicole Brown Simpson that he would end her life and get away with it. “Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I'll kill you and get away with it, ’cause I’m O.J. Simpson,’” Jenner told the podcast host.

In the Trial of the Century, Simpson was accused and later acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.