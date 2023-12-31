10-Year-Old Shot Dead by Another 10-Year-Old With Dad’s Gun

A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in California, and police have arrested another 10-year-boy and his father—who was legally barred from owning a gun.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said they were called to the crime scene late Saturday afternoon to find the victim bleeding from his neck and head in a parking lot.

Witnesses said the shooter ran into a nearby apartment, and deputies went in and detained a 53-year-old man, Arkete Davis, and two minors, they said.

“Based on their investigation, they learned one of the juveniles detained, also a 10-year-old male, went to his father’s (Davis) vehicle to get him cigarettes,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He then took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun. He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment.”

The gun was found in a trash can, where Davis allegedly ditched it. He was charged with gun-related crimes and accessory after the fact and held on $500,000 bail. His son was charged with murder and taken to juvenile detention.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital after paramedics could not revive him, was not released.