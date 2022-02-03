‘Go Back to China!’: Christian School Teacher Fired Over Nasty Anti-Asian Rant

A California teacher was fired and her husband, a city official, was placed on leave after video footage of their racist, anti-Asian tirade against another couple went viral over the weekend.

In a video that was posted by the Asian American couple on TikTok and later deleted, Sandra and Roger Miller allegedly hurled racist slurs and blamed the couple for the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor shopping mall in Newport Beach, The Kansas City Star reported.

In a statement to @jackfroot—who reposted the deleted video on Instagram—the unidentified Asian American couple said they were shopping at Fashion Island when the Millers walked by them, made eye contact, and said, “Ooh. COVID is gonna get you.”

The white couple allegedly continued to talk loud enough for the couple to hear, saying, “Those Chinese spreading COVID.”

They continued their rant when another Asian American family walked by, the couple who recorded the video told @jackfroot.

“Go back to China,” they allegedly said. “Stop spreading COVID.”

In the video, the person who recorded the footage can be seen approaching the Millers in a parking garage about their hateful rhetoric.

“I love that we are not their country, right?” Sandra Miller said as she awkwardly walked away in her heeled boots alongside her husband. “I love that we are not communism. I love that very much. Where am I supposed to be?”

“Are you saying those words towards us?” the Asian American woman asked.

“Yeah, we’re not even Chinese, by the way,” the man added.

“Yeah, maybe. Could be,” Roger Miller said.

“America is a free country!” Sandra Miller shouted. “Go back to China!”

Before pulling off in their Japanese-made Toyota, the Millers gave the Asian American couple the finger.

Linfield Christian School, where Sandra Miller worked, boasts a mission “to develop and inspire students to know Jesus Christ as Lord, to love others as themselves, and to grow in knowledge and skill in order that they may serve the Lord and the world through their character and leadership.” In response to the video, the independent college preparatory school released a statement on Jan. 31, revealing Miller had been shown the door.

“Linfield is aware of the video involving Ms. Sandra Miller,” the statement read. “After speaking with Ms. Miller regarding the incident, Linfield has terminated her employment immediately. The statements made by Ms. Miller do not reflect the beliefs of Linfield, are inconsistent with Linfield’s mission statement, and fail to meet the behavior Linfield expects employees to model for its students.”

She wasn’t alone in being reprimanded. Roger Miller was ultimately placed on administrative leave from his job as Coronado’s director of recreation and golf services.

On Wednesday, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend released a statement, saying that the viral video was being investigated and that Miller would be on leave until the probe was concluded.

“I have received calls, threats and pleas to immediately act. I hear and understand the pain this event has caused and feel this sense of urgency. While we would like answers and a resolution as soon as possible, as a public agency, we have a responsibility to make decisions based on the full facts. The City asks for the community’s continued patience. We are working as quickly as possible and will issue updates when appropriate,” Friend wrote.

“The City of Coronado does not tolerate any form of discrimination. The allegations are extremely serious and do not reflect the City’s culture and values, which are based on professionalism, service and respect,” she added.