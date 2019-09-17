CHEAT SHEET
MOLE PROBLEM
Canadian Police Official Charged With Spying Had Access to International Intelligence
A top Canadian police official who's been charged with spying offenses had access to secret information from Canada's international allies. Cameron Ortis is accused of multiple offenses under Canada's Security of Information Act including the “unauthorized communication of special operational information” and possession of a device “for surreptitiously communicating, obtaining or retaining information,” according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Ortis's arrest had “shaken many people throughout the RCMP, particularly in federal policing,” and confirmed Monday that Ortis had access to top secret intelligence “from our allies both domestically and internationally.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to comment Monday on the potential impact on Canada's intelligence sharing with Five Eyes—the group that also includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.