Can Any of These Democratic Candidates Unify the Party? In a Word—No

So we've made it through Labor Day weekend, and for Democrats that means the primary contest enters a new phase and it’s time to get serious about picking a winner.

In any other presidential cycle, Democrats would have the luxury to go with their heart when they vote in a primary. Democratic voters often flirt with the “heart” candidate before going with their head, but circumstances this time might prevent even that typical dalliance. An element of calculation has kept Joe Biden well ahead of his nearest rival, Elizabeth Warren, based on the assumption and borne out by polls that he would have the best chance to beat President Trump.

When the candidates assemble in Houston for their third debate on September 12, frontrunners Biden and Warren will face each other on stage for the first time. Viewers can take the measure of these two very different candidates, while Bernie Sanders tries to reclaim his primacy over a surging Warren, and the lower-polling candidates—Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke—attempt to break through.