Can Biden Handle Real Heat? The Dem Debates Are Finally Here.

Finally–the debates are here! I’ve been following the build-up to 2020 for several years, but really much of it has been leading up to this exact moment, when 20 candidates will face off on stage for the first time.

It’s unknowable what will happen, aside from a few procedural details that have been announced. But working with what we are aware of so far–the location and venue, the stage lineup, and the intra-party fighting that has ensued much of last week–I’d like to share a few things I’m looking out for, with the caveat that it might all change.

