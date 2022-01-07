Can Somebody Please Check on Ron DeSantis?

Watching Florida’s governor offer a long-awaited update on his state’s coronavirus response this week, Molly Jong-Fast noticed something disturbing. “He’s really struggling to breathe,” she says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

“Well, there’s three possibilities,” co-host Andy Levy says of Ron DeSantis’ “incredibly labored” breathing. “One is he has a cold. The second is he has COVID and doesn’t want to tell anybody. And the third is that he’s completely healthy and he’s doing it as bait to trick the libs into saying he has COVID and then he doesn’t.”

Could the governor have skipped his booster shot, as he has hinted? “I would be absolutely shocked if he’s not vaxxed and boosted, or ‘thraxxed,’ as I like to call it, thrice vaxxed,” Andy says. “They talk a big game and whatever, but all these guys are narcissists and they’re incredibly self-centered. And I believe that they will do much like President Trump, who is thraxxed. And I just believe that all these guys will do whatever they can to keep themselves safe regardless of what they do to keep others safe.”

“I’m just actually praying that he doesn’t have COVID again, because he sat there with no masks, surrounded by people, giving a speech,” adds Andy.

As of now, DeSantis is Trump’s heir apparent, says Molly. “He is the closest thing to an heir apparent. And when Trump left office, there was all this polling that showed that these Trumpists would go on to Don Jr… And what happened over the last year is that the Trump kids have really kind of disappeared.”

Also on the show, John Heilemann of Showtime’s The Circus, The Recount, and the podcast Hell and High Water talks about Jan. 6 and the moment the GOP decided to choose Trumpism over democracy.

“I remember having a clear perception in that moment not just that they weren’t gonna break with Trump, but that we were now on kind of a runaway freight train towards something worse,” he says. “And that’s I think where we are a year later, is in a much worse place than we were in a year ago.”

Finally, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts’ 4th District, explains why he declared on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, that it was going to be a great day, and why now he believes crypto regulation is needed.

