Canada and U.S. Scramble Jets to Take Down UFO, Trudeau Says

An American fighter jet shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada on Saturday afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The news came shortly after the North American Aerospace Defense Command warned of a “high-altitude airborne object” flying over Northern Canada.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

“Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” he said, adding that Canadian authorities will now “analyze” the wreckage.