‘Freedom Convoy’ Ends With Peaceful Whimper on U.S.-Canada Border

The lawless “Freedom Convoy” determined to end Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions by blocking traffic along the Canadian-U.S. border ended Saturday as Canadian police managed to peacefully clear most of the blockaders without much fuss.

The protesters along the Ambassador Bridge—many draped in the Canadian flag and holding signs that read “Fuck Trudeau”—had spent nearly a week protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and disrupting the economic flow between the neighboring nations.

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing and carries 25 percent of trade between the two nations.

The final day of what had turned morphed from a convoy into an occupation began with a police barricade along the bridge’s entrance and officers threatening those who refused to leave with arrest. The threats were met with car and trunk honks and screams from demonstrators, some of whom actually compared the peaceful scene to the deadly Tiananmen Square Massacre in China in 1989.

As their anti-vaxxer, anti-lockdown demonstration was forced to a conclusion, they found time to play pop hits, with Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Sam Smith’s “I Know I’m Not the Only One” scoring their crusade.

Aside from issuing orders to leave, officers remained largely silent as demonstrators hurled pleas and insults at them. Windsor Police also put out updates on Twitter, warning that vehicles that remained could be towed.

Protester Daniel Koss told the Associated Press he was happy the scene did not spin out of control, which he believed would have overshadowed the issue of COVID restrictions.

“It’s a win-win,” Koss said. “The pandemic is rolling down right now, they can remove the mandates, all the mandates, and everyone’s happy. The government does the right thing, and the protesters are all happy.”

The Canadian protests were largely praised and encouraged by conservative media outlets in the U.S. Fox News and NewsMax anchors praised the truckers and claimed authorities were trying to “censor” them. Naturally, the truckers received a shoutout from former President Donald Trump during his Jan. 29 rally.

“The Canadian truckers ... are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far,” Trump said. “We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.”

The protest’s end followed a Canadian judge’s Friday order allowing the bridge to be cleared. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency with fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and a year in prison for those who continued to break the law.