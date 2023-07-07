Candace Cameron Bure Denies Shunning Queer ‘Fuller House’ Guest Star

Candace Cameron Bure might not want gay people in her Christmas movies, but the vocally Christian actress insists that she “never asked” for Fuller House’s first queer guest star to be “removed” from the show.

On Thursday, YouTuber and Netflix’s Glamorous star Miss Benny, who appeared in Fuller House Season 4, alleged in a TikTok video that multiple parties on the show had warned her of an unnamed co-star who was supposedly trying to get her kicked off. Her character, Casey, was the Full House franchise’s first openly queer role.

Miss Benny came out as trans this summer and uses she/her pronouns. The actress did not name her alleged Fuller House hater in her video, but she did say that it was “one of the Tanner sisters” who “is very publicly, uh, not for the girls.” She also included the hashtag “#candacebure.”

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny said in her video. “I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.”

Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House, denied Miss Benny’s allegations Thursday night in an exclusive statement to People.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” the actress wrote. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”

Cameron Bure’s “traditional” views on subjects like marriage are hardly a secret. Last spring, the actress left her longtime gig at Hallmark to oversee programming at the Trumpy cable upstart Great American Country. Last year, Cameron Bure promised that GAC “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” She also got herself embroiled in a spicy feud with JoJo Siwa.

As for the other Tanner sisters? Jodie Sweetin, who played middle daughter Stephanie Tanner, voiced her support for Siwa amid her dust-up with Cameron Bure last year and said she’s an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, meanwhile, avoided Fuller House like the plague throughout its run.

In her video, Miss Benny said she had a great time on the Fuller House set with the other performers, “who were willing to talk to me.” In her statement, Cameron Bure claimed that the two didn’t “get a chance to talk much” while on set because they didn’t share any scenes together. Still, she wrote, “I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about Miss Benny’s allegations. The actress is now the face of Netflix’s comedy Glamorous, which also stars Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall. To this day, she said in her video, she’s “only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”