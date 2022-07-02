Two Killed as Car Crashes Into D.C. Fireworks Stand

WASHINGTON, D.C.— At least two people were killed Saturday when a car careened into a fireworks stand. Police described the incident as a “major crash scene” in a statement on Twitter, promising that more details would be released at a press conference.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear, but Metro PD Sgt. Eric Kennedy, when asked if the area was considered an active crime scene, told The Daily Beast, “I would say so.”

A manager of a local McDonald’s near the crash told The Daily Beast: “I don’t understand how that car crashed into them fireworks.”

The manager, who declined to give her name, called the incident “crazy” and said numerous ambulances and fire trucks had been at the scene before leaving.

Investigators could be seen combing the crash scene on Saturday evening, and one of the fireworks was heard exploding near the demolished fireworks stand.