Cara Delevingne Gets Flirty at Knicks Game; Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Shoe Collection

Cara Delevingne Gets Flirty at Knicks Game: Supermodel Cara Delevingne and actress Michelle Rodriguez were spotted getting cozy at the Knicks game Tuesday evening in New York City. The two were seen drinking heavily, smoking e-cigarettes, snapping silly selfies, and locking lips courtside, paying closer attention to each other than the game. Could a new romance be in Delevingne's horizons or was the model just keeping up with her usual party antics? [Daily Mail]

Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Shoe Collection: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker's highly-anticipated shoe line has been unveiled, only a little over a month before it hits stores on Feburary 28. Parker's collection includes a variety of shoe types, including a t-strap, pointed-toe pump (aptly named 'The Carrie' after her Sex and the City character), a simple pink heel called 'The Lady,' and 'The Allison,' a pair of tan, lace-up leather booties. The shoes will sell for $150-400 a pair. [The Telegraph]

Manolo Blahnik to Show at New York Fashion Week: Last season, shoe designer Manolo Blahnik showed his first fashion week presentation at the Covent Garden Hotel in London. For the Fall/Winter 2014 season, the British designer has decided to join New York Fashion Week, holding a presentation at a gallery in Chelsea. "I want to share in detail how my mind and imagination work and where I get my inspiration from," Blahnik said. "New York is a very exciting city and I have a special sentiment towards it since it was the first place to make my shoes available to women outside of London." [WWD]

Hotel Crillon Taps Karl Lagerfeld to Design Suites: Karl Lagerfeld's latest venture is in the field of interior design. Paris's luxurious Hotel Crillon has selected the fashion designer to rework two of its suites as the hotel itself undergoes serious renovation. "No one understands Paris or the heritage of the Crillon better than Mr. Lagerfeld," president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts told WWD. Lagerfeld has a past in interior design: he created the emblem for Sofitel So Singapore, assisted on the decor of the Alma Schlosshotel in Berlin, as well as the restaurant and pool areas of Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo. [Marie Claire UK]