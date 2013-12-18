Cara Delevingne Tops 2013 Google Searches; PETA Distributes Fur Coats

Cara Delevingne Tops 2013 Google Searches: Between her seriously bold eyebrows and her wild-and-crazy poses, 2013 has been the year of model (and actress and singer) Cara Delevingne. To confirm, Google has released its annual Zeitgeist list, featuring Delevingne as the number one most searched fashion figure in the UK. Following Delevingne on the list were designers Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Vera Wang, and the late Alexander McQueen, models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as "it" girl Alexa Chung. Delevingne also earned herself the top spot on Tumblr's "Most Re-Blogged" models list. [The Telegraph]

PETA Distributes Fur Coats: To further emphasize its mission that fur should only be worn if nothing else is available, PETA is distributing fur — as well as "leather jackets, wool scarves, and angora sweaters" — to those in need. PETA, whose headquarters are based in Detroit, is encouraging people to donate their goods. "PETA has long said that only people who are truly sturggling to survive have any excuse for wearing fur," the company wrote on its website. "While we can't bring the animals who were slaughtered for fur, leather, and other skins back to life, together we can help bring a little warmth to people in desperate need." [Vogue UK]

Kim Kardashian Slams North West Waxing Rumors: On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted (an adorable!) photo of now six-month-old North West's face — to which critics immediately speculated that Kardashian waxed her daughter's eyebrows. Kardashian took to Twitter to address the rumors, writing "Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I'd wait until she's at least 2 1/2!" Aware of further criticism she'd received, Kardashian continued: "I'm kidding!!! It's pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughters eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing!" [NY Daily News]

Diane von Furstenberg to Launch Reality Show: Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is searching for her next "brand ambassador" via a "transformational docu-series for the millennial fashionista," as described by the show's casting flyer. The show is reportedly looking to cast "smart and driven fashionistas who appear to be 20-25 and are interested in learning the ins and outs of the fashion industry from one of America's most legendary icons." Although further details have yet to be released, the winner is ensured to "travel the world and live the jet set life." C'est la vie! [Fashionista]