Actress and model Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home went up in flames Friday morning, a blaze that injured two people and caused significant property damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to the fire at the 6,650-square-foot Studio City mansion around 4 a.m., according to LAFD reports. The fire started in the rear and then extended into the attic, eventually consuming one room and causing the roof to collapse. It took nearly 100 firefighters and more than two hours to put out the flames, the department said.

“Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters 2 hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames,” the LAFD said. “One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation.”

The fire department said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Delevingne was not present when the fire broke out. The Paper Towns and Only Murders in the Building actress is in London, performing as Sally Bowles in a West End production of Cabaret. She made her stage debut in the role earlier this week.