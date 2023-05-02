Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are shoes that are fashionable, and then there are shoes that are fashionable and sustainable. Cariuma is a brand that fits into the latter category, a ladder that I step up on more often than opting for fast fashion items that aren’t going to last me very long. When you’re able to, shopping sustainably is a great habit to build for your personal style, the environment, and the brands working tirelessly to make the world and your wardrobe a better place. A common misconception is that “sustainable” equals “not affordable” or “unfashionable” (I can feel my inner Elle Woods coming out), but when you invest in quality sustainable items, you are saving yourself from having to buy more clothes later on.

Cariuma Women's Green Slip-On Sneaker Buy At Cariuma $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brands like Cariuma are working to combat people’s concerns with shopping sustainably by creating solid options that you can feel good about buying and look good wearing. Cariuma’s latest launch is their new slip-on skater sneakers, available in five different stunning yet simple and sustainable shades in both men’s and women’s sizes. The brand describes the 100% vegan shoes to be “like sunshine in a sneaker,” built with a natural rubber outsole and handcrafted organic cotton upper and lining. The natural rubber is also ethically “tapped” to preserve the tree and its bark, which is another score for nature.

These shoes are so easy to slip on and off and, probably, to forget you’re even wearing them (though I have to say I cringe at the thought of shoes on the bed, so hopefully, you remember to take them off then!). Either way, these shoes are effortlessly styled and available in such classic colors–off-white, black, grey, rose, and green—to stride into summer like the fashionable and sustainable rockstar you absolutely are. Plus, for every pair of sustainable sneakers purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to help protect and restore this natural habitat, so you’re literally also a hero to a couple of trees out there.

Cariuma Men's White Slip-On Sneaker Buy At Cariuma $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

To celebrate their birthday, Cariuma is also offering a FREE add-on with the code WEARE5 for a limited time.

