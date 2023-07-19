Carlee Russell Googled the Movie ‘Taken’ Before Disappearance: Cops

Carlee Russell’s internet search history before her mysterious disappearance included terms like “how to take money from a register without being caught,” “one-way bus ticket,” and questions about Amber Alerts, including whether you had to pay for a notice to be sent out. She also searched for information about Taken, a movie about an abduction, according to the Hoover Police Department.

In a Wednesday press conference, Police Chief Nick Derzis said that Russell had also “concealed” a bathrobe and toilet paper before leaving work on the day of her alleged kidnapping. She then drove to Target, where she stocked up on Cheez-Its and granola bars, he said.

The 25-year-old nursing student spoke to relatives over the phone as she drove towards the interstate, and shortly after she made a 911 call to report that she had seen a child wandering on the side of an Alabama interstate.

Derzis said that Russell drove 600 yards, or the equivalent of six football fields, while on the 911 call, telling the dispatcher that she was following the child in her car. “To think that a toddler, barefoot, 3 or 4 years old” could have traveled that distance in that time, Derzis said, “is hard for me to understand.”

Russell’s call to 911 and her abrupt disappearance from the highway sparked a kidnapping investigation, two-day search, and national headlines. She suddenly returned on foot to her family—who have said they believe she was abducted and fought for her life before she resurfaced.

Hoover Police previously said that investigators had not found any evidence of a child walking on the side of the road at the time of Russell’s 911 call. On Wednesday, Derzis said that they had been unable to verify “most” of the information in her initial statement, and that attempts to solicit a second interview with Russell had been unsuccessful.

He said that the investigation remained ongoing, and that investigators wanted to speak to Russell again. “If she called right now,” he said, “we’re ready.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.