Rainbow Velvet Christmas Trees Are Here to Revamp Your Decades-Old Holiday Decor

Every December my minimalist tendencies go out the window. While I like to keep a tidy, well-organized, clutter-free home 11 months out of the year, the last month of the year tends to bring out my more extravagant, over-the-top, superlative side. But I just can’t help it: I love decorating every inch of my home for the holiday season.

Over the decades, I’ve collected an embarrassing number of musical Christmas villages, Kurt Adler nutcrackers, and sentimental family ornaments, along with other one-off Christmas knick-knacks, but recently I decided to update my holiday decor to be more modern and go beyond the typical color palette of white, red, and green. And what I found along the way were some colorful Christmas trees.

I was first inspired to look for velvet Christmas trees last year when I noticed the insane number of velvet pumpkins popping up on places like Etsy and Amazon during the fall. It got me wondering, if there are velvet pumpkins certainly there are velvet Christmas trees.

I fell in love with Manor’s rainbow Christmas trees earlier this fall and ordered a set to go in front of my fireplace right next to my real Christmas tree. These one-of-a-kind, luxurious trees have become a conversation piece in my home already, and if I could have it my way they’d stick around all year long so I could marvel at them while I enjoy copious amounts of mulled wine and hot cocoa.

Not only are there velvet trees, but they come in nearly every color you can imagine, including royal blue, emerald, candy cane red, teal, yellow – you name it.

Because I have a more spacious living room, I went with the large set of 10, but the trees also come in a small set of 10 and a medium set of 10 as well to fit whatever space you’re putting them in. Or, if you’re feeling ultra festive and have room to spare, you can order the complete set of 30, with 10 small, 10 medium, and 10 large trees included. No judgment here.

And while I’ll always adore my vast collection of traditional Christmas decor, these vibrant velvet trees have become my new holiday fixture. Even if I can’t decorate them with lights and surround them with wrapped presents, they’re as much of a statement piece as a fragrant six-foot Frasier Fir.

