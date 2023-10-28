Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Blames James Blunt for Mom’s Death, He Says in Memoir
GUILTY CONSCIENCE
James Blunt—the singer, songwriter and longtime friend of the late Carrie Fisher—says the Star Wars star’s daughter, Billie Lourd, partially blames him for her mother’s death, according to excerpts of Blunt’s memoir Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story published by The Sun. “I was closer to Carrie than almost anyone else in the world, except my wife,” Blunt wrote of the pair’s relationship. He was with Fisher when she was found unresponsive just days before she passed away. “Charlie, her best friend, confronted her more directly and told her she needed to quit drugs … I took a different approach and did them with her, pretending to myself that I would guide her to redemption one day—just not today,” Blunt wrote. “As a result, her—daughter Billie blames me in part for her death, and no longer speaks to me.”